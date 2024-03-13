Mumbai Metro Line-3 Phase 1 trial begins  

March 13, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Mumbai

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) began the integrated trial runs of underground Metro Line-3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) Phase 1 on March 12. The service will be made available for the passengers once MMRCL receives the approval from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), informed MMRCL officials .

During the trail runs, various systems including signal telecommunication, rolling stock (coach), track traction are validated. The trail runs are carried out between BKC and Aarey.

After the trail runs, the officials need to acquire certifications from individual systems and the Independent Safety Accessor (ISA). Then, the system will be offered to the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for inspection and sanction.

MMRCL is a joint venture of the Centre and State governments.

The Metro Line-3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) is the only fully underground metro in the city and once completed, it will improve the quality of transportation in the city. “Once operational, Metro-3 will cater to 17 lakh passengers daily with an unfailing frequency of 3-4 minutes, ferrying approximately 2,500 passengers at a time,” said MMRCL official.

Challenges during construction

The integrated trials faced multiple delays due to various challenges faced in the construction of Metro-3, including tunnelling in complicated geology, below old, dilapidated buildings, and around congested neighbourhoods. “Certain limits for vibrations must be maintained and continuously monitored while tunnelling to ensure the safety of such buildings in the vicinity of the station area, which is surrounded by historical structures. For the first time, 17 TBMs worked simultaneously for an underground metro project. MMRC also achieved the First Twin tunnel breakthrough of line-3 and third in country,” said MMRCL officials.

The most daunting task was tunnelling beneath the difficult geology of the Mithi river. The team of experts and engineers used latest technical know-how and engineering expertise to overcome this challenge.

The MMRC completed 3 km (Up and Downline) tunnelling by TBM from BKC to Dharavi. In this stretch, a 484-meter tunnel lies below the active Mithi river channel. “Tunnelling below the existing Metro line at Marol Naka, Western Express Highway at Santacruz, and heritage precinct at Hutatma Chowk were equally challenging,” added the official.

Current Status of Metro Line-3

88.5% of the entire project of Mumbai Metro Marg-3 has been completed till January 31, 2024

94.3% of the first phase (Aarey to BKC) has been completed

81.5% of the second phase (BKC to Cuffe Parade) has been completed

94.6% of the construction of the entire stations has been completed

98.2% of construction work and 66.7 percent of system work of the entire project has been completed

100% completion of first underground metro line

73.7% of the main track has been completed

98.6% of the work at Aarey Car shed Depot has been completed

So far 15 trains have entered Aarey car shed for Mumbai Metro-3 route and 9 of these trains will be used for the first phase

All About Metro Line – 3

Total length - 33.5 Km (Fully underground)

Stations - 27 (26 Underground + 1 at grade)

Commute from Cuffe Parade to Aarey within 1 hour (by road the 41.5km distance takes 1 hour 52 minutes)

Connectivity to 6 major business and employment centers including Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade, Fort, Lower Parel, BKC and SEEPZ/MIDC

Easy access to over 30 educational institutes, 13 hospitals, 14 religious places and over 30 recreational facilities

To provide connectivity to the areas hitherto not connected with suburban rail like Kalbadevi, Girgaon, Worli, International and Domestic Airports

It will integrate with other Metros, Monorail, Suburban Rail and ST Bus Services and will also reduce congestion on suburban railways by 15%

Metro-3 will have Platform Screen Doors and Emergency evacuation facility at every station

The economic benefits will come in the form of EIRR of 17.95% and huge employment and business opportunities

Phase I - Aarey to BKC

Number of stations – 10 (9 underground + 1 at grade)

Distance – 12.44 Kms

Frequency – 6.5 mins

Number of trains for phase I - 9 trains

Overall Progress – 94.3%

Phase II - BKC to Cuffe Parade

Number of stations – 17

Distance – 21.35 Kms

Frequency – 6.2 mins

Number of trains for phase 2 – 22 trains

Overall Progress – 81.5%

Environmental Benefits

Metro Line-3 will lead to reduction in vehicular trips by 6.65 lakh/day by 2031

Reduced fuel consumption - 3.54 lakh liters/day

The corridor will reduce 2.61 lakhs tonnes CO2 emissions per annum (Source: UNFCC)

35% reduction in traffic on road

Reduction in noise pollution

Technical Insight

Design PHPD - 42,000

Design speed - 90 kmph

Commercial speed - 34 kmph (including stoppages)

25 kV AC traction

Regenerative braking system

CBTC (Communication Based Train Control) signaling system

Driverless train operations and centralized control

Platform screen doors to avoid any accidental fall or mishap

Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system for passenger convenience

Contact-less smart card to ensure ‘zero’ revenue loss

State-of-the-art escalators and lifts designed for differently abled

First time in India Low Vibration Track (High Attenuation) technology is being used for track works

Station Features

All Stations will be facilitated with state-of-the-art escalators and lifts

Platform Screen Doors and Emergency evacuation facility at every station

Automatic fare collection system and contact-less smart card will ensure ‘zero’ revenue loss

Smart Lighting and smart air-conditioning will be provided to conserve energy

Women safety and security

Energy saving Glow Signages

Video monitoring of passenger density for lighting control

Controlled air conditioning based on occupancy on platform

Wheelchair for differently abled and senior citizens

Passenger coach surveillance system using CCTV inside train

State of art VVVF elevators, escalators with regenerative drives

Diaper changing facility in both male and female washrooms for the 1st time in India