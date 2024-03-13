Mumbai Metro Line-3 Phase 1 trial begins  

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) began the integrated trial runs of underground Metro Line-3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) Phase 1 on March 12. The service will be made available for the passengers once MMRCL receives the approval from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), informed MMRCL officials .
During the trail runs, various systems including signal telecommunication, rolling stock (coach), track traction are validated. The trail runs are carried out between BKC and Aarey.
After the trail runs, the officials need to acquire certifications from individual systems and the Independent Safety Accessor (ISA). Then, the system will be offered to the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for inspection and sanction.
MMRCL is a joint venture of the Centre and State governments.
The Metro Line-3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) is the only fully underground metro in the city and once completed, it will improve the quality of transportation in the city. “Once operational, Metro-3 will cater to 17 lakh passengers daily with an unfailing frequency of 3-4 minutes, ferrying approximately 2,500 passengers at a time,” said MMRCL official.
Challenges during construction
The integrated trials faced multiple delays due to various challenges faced in the construction of Metro-3, including tunnelling in complicated geology, below old, dilapidated buildings, and around congested neighbourhoods. “Certain limits for vibrations must be maintained and continuously monitored while tunnelling to ensure the safety of such buildings in the vicinity of the station area, which is surrounded by historical structures. For the first time, 17 TBMs worked simultaneously for an underground metro project. MMRC also achieved the First Twin tunnel breakthrough of line-3 and third in country,” said MMRCL officials.
The most daunting task was tunnelling beneath the difficult geology of the Mithi river. The team of experts and engineers used latest technical know-how and engineering expertise to overcome this challenge.
The MMRC completed 3 km (Up and Downline) tunnelling by TBM from BKC to Dharavi. In this stretch, a 484-meter tunnel lies below the active Mithi river channel. “Tunnelling below the existing Metro line at Marol Naka, Western Express Highway at Santacruz, and heritage precinct at Hutatma Chowk were equally challenging,” added the official.
Current Status of Metro Line-3
- 88.5% of the entire project of Mumbai Metro Marg-3 has been completed till January 31, 2024
- 94.3% of the first phase (Aarey to BKC) has been completed
- 81.5% of the second phase (BKC to Cuffe Parade) has been completed
- 94.6% of the construction of the entire stations has been completed
- 98.2% of construction work and 66.7 percent of system work of the entire project has been completed
- 100% completion of first underground metro line
- 73.7% of the main track has been completed
- 98.6% of the work at Aarey Car shed Depot has been completed
- So far 15 trains have entered Aarey car shed for Mumbai Metro-3 route and 9 of these trains will be used for the first phase
All About Metro Line – 3
- Total length - 33.5 Km (Fully underground)
- Stations - 27 (26 Underground + 1 at grade)
- Commute from Cuffe Parade to Aarey within 1 hour (by road the 41.5km distance takes 1 hour 52 minutes)
- Connectivity to 6 major business and employment centers including Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade, Fort, Lower Parel, BKC and SEEPZ/MIDC
- Easy access to over 30 educational institutes, 13 hospitals, 14 religious places and over 30 recreational facilities
- To provide connectivity to the areas hitherto not connected with suburban rail like Kalbadevi, Girgaon, Worli, International and Domestic Airports
- It will integrate with other Metros, Monorail, Suburban Rail and ST Bus Services and will also reduce congestion on suburban railways by 15%
- Metro-3 will have Platform Screen Doors and Emergency evacuation facility at every station
- The economic benefits will come in the form of EIRR of 17.95% and huge employment and business opportunities
Phase I - Aarey to BKC
- Number of stations – 10 (9 underground + 1 at grade)
- Distance – 12.44 Kms
- Frequency – 6.5 mins
- Number of trains for phase I - 9 trains
- Overall Progress – 94.3%
Phase II - BKC to Cuffe Parade
- Number of stations – 17
- Distance – 21.35 Kms
- Frequency – 6.2 mins
- Number of trains for phase 2 – 22 trains
- Overall Progress – 81.5%
Environmental Benefits
- Metro Line-3 will lead to reduction in vehicular trips by 6.65 lakh/day by 2031
- Reduced fuel consumption - 3.54 lakh liters/day
- The corridor will reduce 2.61 lakhs tonnes CO2 emissions per annum (Source: UNFCC)
- 35% reduction in traffic on road
- Reduction in noise pollution
Technical Insight
- Design PHPD - 42,000
- Design speed - 90 kmph
- Commercial speed - 34 kmph (including stoppages)
- 25 kV AC traction
- Regenerative braking system
- CBTC (Communication Based Train Control) signaling system
- Driverless train operations and centralized control
- Platform screen doors to avoid any accidental fall or mishap
- Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system for passenger convenience
- Contact-less smart card to ensure ‘zero’ revenue loss
- State-of-the-art escalators and lifts designed for differently abled
- First time in India Low Vibration Track (High Attenuation) technology is being used for track works
Station Features
- All Stations will be facilitated with state-of-the-art escalators and lifts
- Platform Screen Doors and Emergency evacuation facility at every station
- Automatic fare collection system and contact-less smart card will ensure ‘zero’ revenue loss
- Smart Lighting and smart air-conditioning will be provided to conserve energy
- Women safety and security
- Energy saving Glow Signages
- Video monitoring of passenger density for lighting control
- Controlled air conditioning based on occupancy on platform
- Wheelchair for differently abled and senior citizens
- Passenger coach surveillance system using CCTV inside train
- State of art VVVF elevators, escalators with regenerative drives
- Diaper changing facility in both male and female washrooms for the 1st time in India