February 24, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Mumbai

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday travelled by a local train from Ghatkopar in Mumbai to Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district.

The minister shared on X a few pictures of her journey by the local train, lifeline of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Smt @nsitharaman was received by Shri @KapilPatil_, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, upon her arrival at the Kalyan Railway Station. https://t.co/KE4z1WDHf3pic.twitter.com/eCiuTUmYYm — Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc) February 24, 2024

She interacted with fellow commuters during the 30-km ride, the social media post said.

More than 65 lakh people travel by suburban trains in the Mumbai region every day.