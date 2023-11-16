HamberMenu
Teacher couple suspended after scuffle at Kozhikode school

November 16, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Education department has suspended a teacher couple in Kozhikode following an alleged scuffle between teachers at the Eravannur Aided Upper Primary School near Narikkuni in the district recently.

They are M.P. Shaji, a teacher attached to Aided Lower Primary School, Polur, and P.P. Suprina, a teacher at Eravannur AUP School. Seven teachers had sustained injuries in the incident. V. Sivankutty, Minister for General Education, had instructed S. Shanavas, Director, General Education, to inquire into the incident. Meanwhile, Mr. Shaji was arrested by the police, produced in court, and granted bail.

The alleged clash occurred when Mr. Shaji, who went to the school pick Ms. Suprina, started a quarrel with the other teachers over a complaint forwarded to Childline. Mr. Shaji reportedly turned aggressive after his wife was blamed for forwarding the complaint without discussing the issue with the school authorities. The incident came to light when a video footage went viral on social media. A complaint was filed by Ms. Suprina and a counter-complaint was lodged by the other teachers.

