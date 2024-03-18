GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pilot project to record carbon emissions in government owned seed farms in Kerala

The farms located in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam, and Kollam districts and the Athirappally tribal valley are involved in the one-year project

March 18, 2024 01:57 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

A pilot project has been launched to record carbon emissions from government-owned seed farms in Kerala as part of the efforts to achieve a net zero status for Kerala.

The seed farms located in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam, and Kollam districts and the Athirappally tribal valley are involved in the one-year project. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on March 13, 2024, between the Kozhikode-based Centre for Water Resource Development and Management (CWRDM) and the Department of Agriculture for conducting the study. The project will be led by K.V. Sruthi, K. Naveena, M.C. Sarathjith, and Santosh Onte, scientists from CWRDM.

Manoj P. Samuel, Executive Director, CWRDM, told The Hindu on Sunday that the aim was to estimate the carbon footprint of these farms to see their carbon emissons. This would help develop suitable strategies for reducing emissions to achieve certification for their carbon footprint. The developed and certified greenhouse gas inventory would help establish carbon crediting mechanism in these farms. This would serve as a preliminary model to other farms as well as farmers in the State. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had declared the State Seed Farm, Aluva, as carbon neutral on December 10, 2022. Sources said that the farmers who control carbon emissions would be able to get credit points.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / carbon emissions / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.