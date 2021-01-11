Over 10 lakh COVID tests conducted: Health dept.

As many as 558 people newly tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Sunday and there were 511 recoveries.
According to the District Medical Officer, there were 540 locally acquired infections, 11 had returned from other States, and three from abroad.
The source of infection of four others is not known. Kozhikode corporation had 164 cases of local transmission while Vadakara and Eramala had 29 and 24, respectively. Active caseload from the district is 5,848. A total of 4,512 people are under home isolation. As many as 4,463 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 12.50%.
Meanwhile, the Health Department has claimed that the district had so far conducted 10 lakh lab tests, which was a first for any district.
A total of 10,03,512 samples had been tested till January 10 and five lakh were sent to labs in the past three months alone.
As many as 9,09,682 had turned out to be negative for the virus. So far, Kozhikode district had 91,290 COVID-19 patients. The cumulative test positivity rate for the district is 9.12%.
There had been 318 deaths so far.
