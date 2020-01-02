Nurses seek better wages, working conditions

The need to improve the wages and working conditions of nurses in the private sector was highlighted at an event held here on Wednesday evening to mark the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.

Pramina Mukkolath, chairperson, committee on socio-economic welfare, Trained Nurses’ Association of India (TNAI) Kerala unit, said that when the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, the aim was to ensure better healthcare services for the people from nurses. For this, the number of nurses would have to be increased and they should be given better salaries and provided better working conditions. The condition of nurses in the private sector continued to be poor, she said.

Lamps were lit at the Mananchira Square to mark the event organised by the TNAI, and the Student Nurses Association of India. Nursing students from various colleges in Kozhikode, teachers and nurses were present.