Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church head meets Sunni leader

May 27, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, the supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India, on Saturday called on Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar for a cordial discussion on fostering communal harmony among minority communities and the need to fight against elements that constantly try to create communal tensions. Prominent religious leaders who offered cooperation in sectors covering educational, spiritual and developmental needs of society, asserted that they would come up with initiatives to foster social and communal harmony with the support of parishes and mahallu committees. Both of them expressed concern over increasing attempts to challenge the secular values of the country by circulating unhealthy content on social media. Drug trafficking and drug abuse among youngsters also figured in the discussions. Sunni Yuvajana Sanghom State secretary A.P. Abdul Hakkim Azhari was also present at the meeting held at Karanthur.