India will lead the world in innovation, says Kris Gopalakrishnan

IIM-K’s Centre for Digital Innovation and Transformation inaugurated

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan has said that the growth model of this century will be founded on innovation, and not on consumption.

Inaugurating the Centre for Digital Innovation and Transformation (CDiT) of the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM-K) via online on Thursday, he said that India would lead the world in innovation in the 21st century. “And this would be that of India’s century,” Mr. Gopalakrishnan added. He expressed hope that the CDiT would strive for excellence to come up with sustainable business ideas and create better products through core research activities for the betterment of society.

In his address, IIM-K Director Debashis Chatterjee said that sustainability should be at the core of all transformation and that the world today is moving from consumption to innovation and from producing to caring. The sheer scale, scope and potential impact that India will have on 21st century business makes IIM-K’s Vision 2047 of globalizing Indian thought a worthwhile aspiration, Prof. Chatterjee said.

Prof. R. Radhakrishna Pillai, Head of CDiT, said that the centre would promote and coordinate interdisciplinary research in emerging digital technologies that are relevant for organisations, government and society.

A press release said that the CDiT would focus on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Analytics, Digital e- governance, Digital Economy, Digital strategy, Cyber Security, Green IT, Digital Payments, E-Commerce, Augmented and Virtual Reality and Digital Health.