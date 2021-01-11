Kozhikode

Crude bombs hurled at DYFI leader’s house

A motorbike-borne gang hurled country bombs at the house of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader Arjun Dev at Chakkittappara in Kozhikode on Sunday. The incident took place around 12.30 a.m. The front portion of the house, including doors and windows, was destroyed in the explosion.

Arjun Dev, who suffered minor injuries in the incident, was admitted to Perambra Taluk Hospital. Police sources said the attack was part of the continuing political tension in the area.

DYFI activists from the area alleged that the bomb attack was carried out by a group of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) workers.

