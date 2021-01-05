BJP seeks Chennithala’s resignation

‘Oppn. Leader pandering to CPI(M)’s political whims’

BJP national executive committee member P.K. Krishnadas has sought the resignation of Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala “for pandering to the political whims of the CPI(M).”

Inaugurating a State-level workshop here on Monday, Mr. Krishnadas said the United Democratic Front (UDF) should be dissolved if the coalition supported Mr. Chennithala’s view that the UDF and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) would join to defeat the BJP. The UDF has already lost its significance in the political sphere, he said.

Mr. Krishnadas alleged that the two fronts had forged an unholy alliance only to keep the BJP from coming to power.

The electoral alliance the UDF had with the Welfare Party of India and the tacit understanding of the LDF with the Social Democratic Party of India were dangerous for the country, the BJP leader observed.

Mr. Krishnadas said both the fronts would replicate their strategy in the coming Assembly polls as well. “The LDF achieved a disgraceful victory in the local body polls through vote-trading,” he alleged.

He also said that the LDF government through lies and deceit claimed to have implemented welfare schemes conceived by the Centre. This also had led to the temporary achievement of the front in the elections, Mr. Krishnadas said.

He said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had already emerged as an alternative to both the coalitions. The political situation was favourable for the party in Kerala, he pointed out.

Selected representatives of the party from Palakkad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur , Kasaragod and Wayanad districts participated in the workshop. BJP State vice president V.V. Rajan, State general secretaries M.T. Ramesh and George Kurien spoke at the workshop.