‘Delhi violence planned genocide’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called the violence in Delhi a “planned genocide” which was later dubbed as riots.

“Over the past few days the way people have been killed in Delhi, I think it’s a planned genocide and it was later portrayed as communal riots,” said Ms. Banerjee addressing a gathering of party supporters at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Ms. Banerjee also questioned the role of the Delhi police and other agencies during the riots.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson blamed the BJP for the violence and said instead of seeking forgiveness, the party was trying to “capture new territories”.

Ms. Banerjee’s remarks come a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Kolkata where he claimed that the BJP will form the next government in West Bengal with two-thirds majority after the Assembly elections.

Referring to Mr. Shah’s claims, she said that in all the States ruled by the BJP, the law and order situation had deteriorated.

“They [BJP] come here and shamelessly say they will capture (kabza) West Bengal. The BJP is trying to replicate the Gujarat model of riots across India, including in West Bengal. After the Gujarat riots of 2002, they did it in Uttar Pradesh and now Delhi,” she added.

Ms. Banerjee also talked about the inflammatory slogans raised by BJP supporters en route to Mr. Shah’s rally on Sunday.

Three arrested

She said three persons have been arrested by the Kolkata police and efforts are on to identify others.

“Those who raised provocative slogans at the BJP rally talked in the language as in Delhi... the language is inflammatory, illegal and demonic. Legal action will be taken... nobody will be spared,” the Chief Minister said.

Emphasising that this was Kolkata, not Delhi, Ms. Banerjee said that it will be the “people who will decide who is ‘gaddar’ (traitor) and who is not”.

According to the Kolkata police, a case was registered at the New Market police station on a complaint by a city resident.

The police has pressed charges against the accused under sections dealing with promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups and criminal intimidation. All the three accused were produced before a city court. While two of them were sent to police custody, one was granted bail.

Ms. Banerjee launched the ‘Banglar Gorbo Mamata’ (Bengal’s pride Mamata) campaign. The campaign spread over two months is considered to be a follow-up of ‘Didi ke Bolo’ (Tell Didi).

Ms. Banerjee also urged party supporters to be “humble” and remain connected with the people.