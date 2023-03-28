HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM Mamata to launch scheme for development of rural roads

Over 20 districts in West Bengal will benefit from this project as 8,767 roads have been approved under this scheme

March 28, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Mamata Banerjee will launch the scheme today from Singur. File

Mamata Banerjee will launch the scheme today from Singur. File | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will launch a scheme for the development of rural roads at Singur in Hooghly district on March 28.

Under the 'Pathashree-Rastashree' scheme around 12,000 km of roads will be constructed or reconstructed in 29,475 villages of the State, a senior official of the Panchayat and Rural Development department said.

Twenty two districts will benefit from this project as 8,767 roads have been approved under this scheme, he said.

"New roads will be built and old ones will be completed within a specific time with the financial assistance of the State Government. The CM will launch the scheme today from Singur," Minister of State for Panchayat, Becharam Manna told PTI.

The official said that 1,548 roads will be upgraded under the scheme.

Related Topics

West Bengal / state politics / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.