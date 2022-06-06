Woman ends life after losing ₹10 lakh in online gambling

A mother of two, she got addicted to online gambling during lockdown and had borrowed money from her two sisters besides selling 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery

A 29-year-old woman ended her life in Manali New Town on Sunday after she lost money in online gambling.

The police identified the victim as Bhavani, 29, a resident of Manali New Town and her husband, Pakiyaraj, 32, works in a healthcare firm in Kandanchavadi. The couple married six years ago after falling in love with each other and have two children aged 3 and 2.

Quoting family sources, the police said she developed keen interest in online gambling during the lockdown about a year ago. She became addicted to gambling and despite warnings from her husband and the rest of her family, she did not give up. She borrowed money from her two sisters and sold 20 sovereigns of jewellery. She lost ₹10 lakh by playing online gambling. Four days ago, she complained about the loss to her sister. She was reportedly under constant stress.

On Sunday night, she was found dead in a room. She was rushed in an ambulance to Government Stanley Hospital where the doctors declared her as brought dead.

Manali New Town police registered a case for unnatural death and investigated.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)