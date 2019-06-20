Water crisis should not be politicised: Minister

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said the State government was taking all possible steps to manage the prevailing water crisis, and that playing politics with the issue was wrong and unacceptable.

“The State has received deficient rains, and we are doing the best [we can] in terms of water management. Over 400 water tankers are distributing water to the city,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a conference here.

‘We’re meeting needs’

The Minister was responding to a query on the Madras High Court pulling up the State government for not taking adequate steps to manage the water crisis. “One has to look at how the government is managing the situation. It is satisfying at least 80% of the water needs, if not 100%,” he said. By November, the situation would ease, he added.

A decision on the proposed Away-From-Reactor (AFR) facility on the premises of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant will be taken after the public hearing on July 10, he said. On the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’, Mr. Jayakumar said it had to be debated and discussed in detail.