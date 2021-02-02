Two young men drown in a quarry in Chennai

Two young men drowned in a deep pit filled with water at a stone quarry in Tirisulam.

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Kumar, 21 of Avadi and his friend Akash, 21 who had completed their courses in visual communications at city college recently. On Monday evening, they came to the spot with a camera. While they were shooting at the spot, they accidentally fell into the pit filled with water, one after another.

Following an alert from the public, police and personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) reached the spot. They were able to retrieve the body of Dinesh Kumar on Monday night and the operation was then suspended as it was dark. The operation commenced on Tuesday morning and retrieved the body of Akash.

Police have registered a case and the bodies were sent to the Government General Hospital, Chrompet for post-mortem examinations.