Students protest for and against Anna University V-C Surappa

Anna University witnessed two students protest on Friday. While one group demanded that the University Vice Chancellor M.K. Surappa be dismissed, another group of students within the University demanded justice for the V-C.
A week ago, the State government constituted a single retired judge inquiry commission to probe into allegations of corruption against the V-C. The government cited allegations of misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₹280 crore, corruption and faculty appointment for financial benefits against Mr. Surappa. The V-C has said the allegations are anonymous and baseless and that he was ready to face any inquiry.
On Friday, around 100 persons representing the Students’ Federation of India staged a protest outside the University’s gates demanding his suspension as the inquiry was pending.
Inside the University premises, a group of students and professors held placards that said #WeSupportSurappa and #JusticeForSurappa. Research scholar Preethi Ramadoss who led the protest in the campus said the V-C had always taken up students’ issues immediately and resolved them amicably, and was always on the side of the students.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath