Recycling initiative gains greater surface area in Chennai

With multiple collection centres in place, ROKA’s fifth eWaste and clothes collection drive seems to have taken on a truly pan-Chennai character, stretching from Mylapore to Perumbakkam

Anything that is seen will be seen again and again and yet again: sometimes only in the mind, and sometimes as a concrete reality. Call it a positive case of the Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon, resident groups are ‘seeing’ eWaste more often; and they are also seeing the necessity of carefully seeing these dangerous discards all the way to the place from where they would not make an insidious comeback. The fact that eWaste requires careful handling meant that it had been persistently kept as a footnote in recycling initiatives promoted by residents’ groups in Chennai. Over the last three years, the scene has shifted with a handful of groups — Residents of Kasturbanagar Association (ROKA) being a prominent one among them — beginning to see eWaste as a category deserving focussed attention.

This residents’ group from the neighbourhood of Kasturba Nagar has organised five eWaste drives in three years, with the fifth one in the offing (February 11-13 at Bala Vidya Mandir in Gandhi Nagar). After initial misgivings had been replaced with the confidence that can proceed only from the experience of repeated engagement, ROKA started combining eWaste collection with the collection of old clothes, and later mattresses and pillows and footwear hopelessly past their use-by date.

The more significant achievement is that it has consistently sought to increase the surface area of this initiative by delinking it from its hyperlocal moorings.

Where: The drive is taking place at Bala Vidya Mandir school auditorium, 4th Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar.

: On February 11, 12 and 13 (from 10 am to 5 pm). What : The itemns to be collected include eWaste, old and torn clothes (socks and undergarments to be washed and packed separately), old and torn footwear, old mattresses, pillows and cushions, says a press release from Residents of Kasturba Nagar (ROKA). E-waste includes electronic products that are not working, at the fag end of their usefulness, or are unwanted, the note reads.

: Residents of Kasturba Nagar (ROKA) is organising the event as its fifth waste collection and recycling drive. ROKA has collaborated with World Scrap Recycling Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Wasted 360 Solutions for the event. World Scrap is a GCC-empanelled recycler and is based out of Tirupati, where they have their e-waste processing plant. Wasted 360 Solutions reconstitutes zero-value waste by reusing, upcycling, and recycling waste instead of landfilling it. The release further adds that the drive is supported by an IIT Madras initiative -- ‘e-Source’. For more information, call 73972 34613.

Residents from other parts of Chennai would drop off eWaste and return with the spark of an idea to have a similar initiative in their neck of the woods. ROKA has worked on the spark and that is how Manapakkam residents got to have a similar drive in their locality a few months ago.

This fifth drive — which focusses on eWaste discards, old clothes clothes, mattresses, pillows and footwear, largely that are too wornout to be reused — steps into the unchartered territory of having “multiple collection centres’, each functioning with a great degree of autonomy. Only that on the last day of the drive, they would all have uniformly collected the recyclables and kept them ready to be picked up. Janani Venkitesh of ROKA notes that all the groups are associated with the exercise on a pro bono basis. Even the recyclers do not seek a fee for collection of the waste,Given this situation, there are inevitable questions around how communities in a locality participating in the drive would eventually move the recyclables to a common point for collection by the recyclers. In Perumbakkam, where multiple communities have warmed up to the exercise, this logistical question is being grappled with.

Believing such wrinkles can be ironed out in subsequent editions, the organisers can pat themselves for the initiative’s increasing surface area.

On February 4, Janani Venkitesh shared that simultaneously, during the ROKA exercise, Rani Meyyammai Towers in RA Puram is running a drive for its residents; and Trellis South in Vadapalani for its own. She also notes that residents of Kotturpuram and Kottur Gardens are figuring out how they can participate in the exercise.

Janani elaborates: “In fact, we decided to have it down there in Tambaram as well, but realised that we do not have the bandwidth to go and support residents of Tambaram if they were to organise a drive this time. I do have a contact in Chitlapakkam — someone who is active in the Chitlapakkam Rising community — and he said it was too short a notice and has sought to know if ROKA could support them if they decide to have it in March. As far as this initiative goes, Tambaram is one of the areas that wait to be broken through. There have been a lot of calls in the last two to three years from residents of neighbourhoods in the Tambaram region, but unfortunately we have not been able to go there.”

Janani notes that due to the pandemic, the bi-annual recycling initiative has gone a bit off the rails, in terms of its timing. She calls it sad, as “we have noticed over these three years that even two drives a year are not sufficient.”