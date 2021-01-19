Chennai

Watch | Punjabi man in Chennai preserves Thirukkural on palm leaves

Meet Jaswant Singh, a 58-year-old civil engineer and a nature lover. Around 10 years ago, he was inspired by a couplet from Thirukkural. Ever since, he began reading more of the Thirukkural and other forms of Tamil literature. He wanted to preserve the Thirukkural on palm leaves and embarked on a mission.

Related Articles

Printable version | Jan 19, 2021 11:07:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/punjabi-man-in-chennai-preserves-thirukkural-on-palm-leaves/article33606789.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY