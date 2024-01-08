GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Organs of brain dead woman harvested at Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai

The 42-year-old, who had suffered injuries while riding a motorcycle, was declared brain dead on January 6; her family consented to donate her organs, a press release said

January 08, 2024 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The organs of a 42-year-old woman, who was declared brain dead, were retrieved on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai.

According to a press release, a 42-year-old woman, a resident of Puzhal, sustained injuries to her head while she was riding a motorcycle, some days ago. After she returned home she developed a severe headache and hematemesis, following which she was taken to a primary health centre, and then referred to Government Stanley Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital the same evening. A CT scan was taken showed severe intracranial bleed and immediately, a surgery was performed and the patient was shifted to the neuro ICU. 

However the patient was declared brain dead on January 6. Her relatives gave their consent for organ donation. The liver, two kidneys, heart valves, both eyes and the skin were harvested and donated to waitlisted patients who had been registered under government regulations. Royapuram MLA Idream R. Murthy and hospital staff paid homage to the organ donor, the press release said.

