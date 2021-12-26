Man held for cheating Sri Lankan national in Cyprus

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly cheating a Sri Lankan woman living in Cyprus.

The police gave the name of the accused as Arun Prakash, a pastor living in Thiruvanmiyur.

In her complaint to the Commissioner of Police, the woman said she fell in love with Prakash after a WhatsApp chat. He allegedly made her transfer ₹10 lakh with a promise to marry her.

On her complaint, the police investigated and arrested Prakash and booked him for cheating under the Indian Penal Code and for other offences under the IT Act and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. Police claimed the investigation revealed that he had cheated five other women in similar manner.