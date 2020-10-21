Chennai

Five, including ex-judge, booked for creating ruckus outside Justice (Retd.)Banumathi’s residence

﻿Thiruvamiyur Police has registered an FIR against five unnamed persons in connection with an incident allegedly involving a former High Court judge and four others for creating a ruckus before a retired Supreme Court Judge's residence.

Police sources claimed the incident occurred on Sunday morning.

The former High Court judge went with four people to an apartment in Kalakshetra Colony where retired Supreme Court judge R. Banumathi stayed with her daughter.

The complainant Devaraj, a security guard of the apartment, alleged that one of them introduced himself as a judge, and told him that he wanted to meet the person residing in a house on the first floor of the apartment.

When the guard refused to allow them stating that no one was was residing in the house, they banged the front door and hurled abuses. After being alerted by the security guard, a police patrol team reached the spot and asked them to disperse.

On a complaint from the security guard, the Tiruvanmiyur Police recorded the FIR against them under Sections 294(b) (obscene language) and 448 (trespassing)of IPC, a police officer said.

