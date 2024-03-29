Fire services personnel put out fire in commercial building on Govindappa Naicken street 

March 29, 2024 10:19 am | Updated 10:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Fire and Rescue Services Personnel put out a fire that broke out at a commercial building on the busy Govindappa Naicken street, George Town. The three storey building called Singapore plaza sells electrical equipment and hardware.

The Fire and Rescue services and Police Control Room was alerted at 7.45 p.m. on March 28. The fire broke out in a small godown located on the terrace of the building. Quickly the personnel of the Fire and Rescue Service moved to the area. They cordoned off the area and fought the fire.

An officer said, “ We were not able to reach the terrace of the building where the fire was blazing, immediately. Two access- staircases became inaccessible because of thick smoke. After much struggle we managed to climb on to adjacent building and sprayed water from there. We brought the fire under control around midnight and put out the fire completely at around 2 a.m. on Friday.”

Sources said some electrical materials were gutted in the fire and the cause of the fire is being investigated.