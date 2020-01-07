Financier seeks compensation

The Madras High Court on Monday ordered notices to Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan and other subordinate police officers on a petition filed by cinema financier Gagan Bothra seeking a direction to pay him a compensation of ₹500 crore for having detained him and his father Mukunchand Bothra under the Goondas Act.

Justice P. Rajamanickam passed the order after the petitioner alleged detention by the policeby giving a criminal colour to civil disputes between him and his debtors. He also claimed to have been ill-treated by the police officers when he was in their custody.