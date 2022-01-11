Chennai

Environmental activists want public hearing of Ennore thermal project postponed indefinitely

Ennore power plant. File photo  

More than 40 groups consisting of environment and residents’ welfare groups have come together demanding indefinite postponement of the public hearing for constructing the Ennore thermal power project. In a memorandum, the groups have requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to direct the Thiruvallur district administration to postpone the public hearing until the COVID-19 cases subside.

The district administration had planned to hold the public hearing on January 6, but due to increasing cases the meeting was deferred to January 13. However, as the case loads are doubling and the vaccinated population being low compared to the other parts of the city, the activists want the hearing to be postponed indefinitely.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2022 3:54:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/environmental-activists-want-public-hearing-of-ennore-thermal-project-postponed-indefinitely/article38233381.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY