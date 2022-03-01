Cyber Crime Police issues an alert on free omicron text scam 

Scammers send emails in the guise of government and private health centres offering free tests for Omicron with malicious attachments

The Cyber Crime Wing of Tamil Nadu Police has issued an alert on a free omicron test scam targetting mobile phone users.

The alert said cyber criminals are adopting tricks to make use of the prevailing pandemic and deceive people. Scammers send emails in the guise of government and private health centres offering free tests for detecting Omicron with malicious attachments.

“Victims, on clicking the malicious links/attachments for the labs that tests for Omicron, are persuaded to fill all personal information on the website, and the process of registration is completed with a transaction of a small amount as registration fees. The banking details of the victims are captured through such small transactions. Cyber criminals capture all the personal information and banking credentials from the victim and commit further financial frauds”, said a senior police officer.

The officer added that there was no case reported in the State, but the alert was issued on the basis of intelligence on the scam from other parts of the country.

Police also suggested to book a test with a lab approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research.