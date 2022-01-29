Colourful murals to adorn airport’s pillars

Centre has asked all airports to showcase local art and culture

For a passenger walking from one terminal to the other at Chennai airport, it may be an eyesore with construction work on in many areas. But soon, it may change as the pillars of the travelator may sport exquisite murals on the art and culture of the State.

Outside the terminals at the airport, there is a long bridge built for installing a travelator to connect the domestic and international terminals. The travelator was fixed some years ago and it was linked to the Airport Metro station as well.

Now, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is keen on airports showcasing the local art and architecture in the best possible way and to promote tourism, sources said. Following this, there is a proposal at the airport to create murals along these pillars. “Tamil Nadu is a land of temples and hence, there will be an attempt to replicate the temple architecture in the form of murals and showcase them through other means as well. This is what we have been mulling over, and once this plan is approved, it will be implemented in such a way that any passenger who comes in will find it welcoming,” a source said.

There is a plan to paint mandala art at the base of the pillars. The interiors of the existing terminals are in line with giving importance to the State’s culture and architecture.

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has been trying to complete the first phase of modernisation project in five months. The entire ₹2,000-crore phase II project may be completed in another year.