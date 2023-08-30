Classic, rare and vintage cars shine in Chennai’s OMR

August 30, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

The windscreen of the rare Rolls Royce half convertible has lived under several suns and moons in the last few decades. It stands tall at the vintage and classic car show organised by Historical Cars Association of India (HCAI) at Hotel Turyya Campus on OMR, its rearview echoing a rich history of motoring evolution.

With a shining collection of more than 55 cars from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Chennai, the event is emblematic of the shared spirit of restoring classic cars, most of which were lying in neglect in blackened old garages. On display were the classic Buick, Aston Martin, Rolls Royce, Morris Garage, Ford, Chrysler convertibles, Dodge Brothers, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Impala and Studebaker President models. Indian classics like the Fiat and Ambassador also lengthened the display.

The grand spectacle was inaugurated by Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police who was also the chief guest of the event.

Ranjit Pratap, organiser of the event and president of HCAI outlines, “There are some rare iconic marquee cars featured in the event like the Rolls Royce half convertible and the drop head Bentley.” He states that these are tough to find anywhere in the world, adding, “Even if you see them most will be in junk condition. Restorers from Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai have been doing a great job in terms of restoration. Each car has such a good engine you cannot make out it is running.”

Standing a few steps away is Madan Mohan, charirman of 21 Gun Salute Heritage and Cultural Trust, a restorer of vintage cars and owner of 374 cars, 43 jeeps and 150 tractors, buses and trucks. Ranjit calls him one of Asia’s largest car collectors. Madan Mohan says, “The presence of so many young people at the event is fantastic. If these cars are not preserved, the young generation will never be able to see the evolution of motoring, design, size, engine and technology.” He recalls that the first car made by Carl Benz in 1886 was a three tyre car with a single cylinder: and some of the cars at the event have 12 or 16 cylinders. While modern engines come with more than one cylinder, are fuel driven and draw power from a more counterbalanced twin cylinder source, the single-cylinder engine is a piston engine with one cylinder, where the vehicle is invariably smaller and underpowered.

Apart from vintage cars the event saw 12 vintage two wheelers on display. Since 2017, every year has seen HCAI organise the vintage car show in Chennai during Madras Week celebrations. This year registered clubs participating are Heritage Motoring CIub Delhi, Vintage and Classic Car Club of India from Mumbai, Eastern India Motoring Group of Kolkata and Karnataka Vintage and Classic Car Club of Bengaluru.

HCAI and the Greater Chennai Traffic Police used the event to spread awareness about road safety. The Rotary Club of Madras tied up with the event to promote skilling for the underprivileged. Followed by the display on August 27, the fleet of cars drove to Puducherry for a rally that was held on August 28.