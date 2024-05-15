Chennai police arrest 19-year-old man for attempting to kidnap baby

A 19-year-old young man grabbed a seven-month-old baby from a woman near a bus stop on Ambedkar College Road near Pulianthope, was apprehended and handed over to the Pulianthope police on Tuesday (May 14, 2024) night.

A senior official of the City police said a group of children were playing near the bus stop, in J Block, Moorthy Nagar on Ambedkar College Road, when a drunk young man tried to grab them. At that time a couple, Ajay and his wife Preethi, carrying their seven-month-old baby girl, came to the bus stop. The man suddenly grabbed the baby and ran away.

Ajay, along with a few others at the bus stop, stopped him and rescued the baby. Later, he was handed over to a patrol team of the Pulianthope police station. He had sustained some injuries when members of the public chased and assaulted him, while rescuing the baby.

During their investigation, the police identified him as M. Ajith of Chengalpattu district. The Pulianthope Police later handed him over to the Otteri police station from where he was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital for treatment for his injuries.