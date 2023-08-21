Residents blame leachate from SWM plant for fish kill in Chikkanagamangala lake

August 21, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - Bengaluru

Hundreds of fish were found dead at Chikkanagamangala lake in Anekal taluk on Sunday morning when residents were taking a stroll. This is the first time the lake has reported fish kill.

Residents of the area alleged that leachate from a solid waste management plant located at Chikkanagamangala is diverted into the lake by the Bengaluru Solid Waste Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) owing to which water is contaminated.

Pranay Dubey, a resident of the area talking to The Hindu, said leachate released from wet waste is let into the lake which has resulted in contamination. As a result of the same, the fish kill was reported, he claimed. However, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has not received any complaints of contamination.

A BSWML official said the residents want to shut down the waste management plant and for anything related to environment happening in the area they blame the plant. The BWSML cannot shut down the plant, he said, denying leaving leachate into the lake.