HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents blame leachate from SWM plant for fish kill in Chikkanagamangala lake

August 21, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Hundreds of fish were found dead at Chikkanagamangala lake in Anekal taluk on Sunday.

Hundreds of fish were found dead at Chikkanagamangala lake in Anekal taluk on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hundreds of fish were found dead at Chikkanagamangala lake in Anekal taluk on Sunday morning when residents were taking a stroll. This is the first time the lake has reported fish kill. 

Residents of the area alleged that leachate from a solid waste management plant located at Chikkanagamangala is diverted into the lake by the Bengaluru Solid Waste Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) owing to which water is contaminated. 

Pranay Dubey, a resident of the area talking to The Hindu, said leachate released from wet waste is let into the lake which has resulted in contamination. As a result of the same, the fish kill was reported, he claimed. However, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has not received any complaints of contamination.

A BSWML official said the residents want to shut down the waste management plant and for anything related to environment happening in the area they blame the plant. The BWSML cannot shut down the plant, he said, denying leaving leachate into the lake.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.