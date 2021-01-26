Ragini Dwivedi leaves prison

The actor had been detained for 145 days in drugs case

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested in an alleged drug peddling case, walked out of the Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara on Monday night after 145 days of imprisonment.

Though the Supreme Court had granted her bail to Ragini on Thursday, she walked out on Monday night as the process was delayed due to sureties. The SC had not imposed conditions. The special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act-1985, took the matter on Saturday afternoon and laid down the conditions asking sureties of two persons and a personal bond for ₹3 lakh.

Ragini’s counsel completed the formalities on Monday morning and the court copy reached the prison at 6.30 p.m. After completing formalities like signing the inmates’ register and other documents, Ragini finally came out at around 8 p.m., met her parents and got into the car parked outside the gate. She spoke to the media stating that there are a lot of issues and she would discuss them ‘when the time was right’. The police had barricaded the main gate as there was a lot of crowd there.

The CCB raided Ragini’s apartment in September and took her into custody for questioning before she was formally arrested on September 4 last year. Ragini was made accused no. 2 and charged under various sections of the NDPS Act for allegedly peddling and consuming substances.