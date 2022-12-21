Karnataka has taken measures to implement Centre’s guidelines: Sudhakar

December 21, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following the Union Health Ministry’s letter to all States to expedite whole genome sequencing (WGS) in the wake of the sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries, State Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said Karnataka has already taken measures to implement the same.

“Measures have been taken to send samples of all positive cases for genomic sequencing to trace new variants as per the Centre’s guidelines. A high-level meeting will be chaired by the Chief Minister to discuss the measures to be taken next,” the Minister said.

In a letter to Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries (Health) of all States and Union Territories (UTs), Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday referred to the COVID-19 surge being witnessed in Japan, the United States of America, the Republic of Korea, Brazil, and China. “Genome sequencing will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same,” the letter stated.

“The sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world is a reminder for us to stay vigilant against the pandemic. We will have to take certain precautionary measures in the wake of the global situation. The Kempegowda International Airport Ltd. (KIAL) has a high inflow of international passengers. We will start screening passengers there. While we have achieved 100% coverage in two doses, precaution dose is yet to to be taken by a lot of people. All those who are yet to get their booster shots should voluntarily come forward and take it,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

Stating that the Centre is constantly monitoring the global situation, he said: “We are prepared to face any kind of situation. We will take all necessary precautions and new guidelines will be released in this regard soon.”