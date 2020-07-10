Interns at private medical college stage protest

The interns of a city-based private medical college staged a protest on their campus on Friday after some of them were posted for COVID duty without any briefing.
Some of the interns of M.S. Ramaiah Medical College told The Hindu that they were asked to report at short notice and not given any instructions. Many of them who are already working in fever clinics said that they were not given adequate precautionary measures.
After completing their duty on Friday, they gathered at the medical college and staged a protest and said that they had a long list of demands but they first wanted the management to come out with a protocol on how they would be tested if they fall sick. They want the management to spell out the approach of how they would be quarantined, if they would be provided attendance and stipend.
The Hindu on Friday had reported that many interns across different private colleges in Karnataka had alleged that they have been asked to make own arrangements for accommodation, pay for their treatment if tested positive for COVID-19, and also pay for their COVID-19 tests if they have to be tested more than once.
The management has now decided to speak to the students to address their concerns. The management was unavailable for comment.
