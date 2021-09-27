Inspection of development works in Rajajinagar constituency

The grade separator (flyover) on West of Chord, Shivanagar, is ready to be inaugurated, while work on the flyover at Basaveshwara Circle and 72nd Cross, Rajajinagar, is under progress.

These were some of the development works inspected by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, who was accompanied by former Minister and MLA S. Suresh Kumar, here on Monday.

According to a press release, the civic chief directed officials to complete the pending works on the 655-metre-long flyover in Shivanagar constructed at a cost of ₹71.98 crore and the one at Basaveshwara Circle as soon as possible.

The flyover at West of Chord Road stretch at Manjunath Nagar, another two at Shivanagar junction and Basaveshwara Circle were planned in 2016. The Manjunath Nagar flyover has been opened to vehicular movement.

The playground near Rajajinagar Parents School is being developed at ₹2 crore. Most of the work, including the retaining wall around the ground, has been completed. Mr. Suresh Kumar urged Mr. Gupta to grant an additional ₹2.5 crore for the completion of other development works around the playground.

Following the inspection of the poor stretch from Havanur Circle to Shankar Math Circle, the civic chief directed officials to asphalt the road. Around 40% of the construction work at the multi-purpose building at Rajajinagar 9th Main and around 60% of work on the multi-purpose building at Dayanandanagar has been completed. Work on both projects has stopped due to want of funds. The MLA has granted ₹3.5 crore and ₹3 crore for both projects. The chief commissioner instructed officials to complete the work following the completion of the tender process.

The dilapidated school building next to the multi-purpose building will be demolished and a building to complement skill development will be constructed. This will benefit the children residing at the slum areas nearby. Under the Nava Nagarottana Scheme, Mr. Suresh Kumar has released ₹5 crore for the same.

The Chief Commissioner also instructed the zonal joint commissioner to identify dilapidated buildings in the west zone and submit a report on the same.