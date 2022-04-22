Guinness record set on removal of 236 fibroids

Special Correspondent April 22, 2022 20:41 IST

April 22, 2022

(From left) - Shanthala Thuppanna – Operating Surgeon, Ritika Sharma - Patient and Recipient of Guinness World Record Title, and Guinness World Record adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar handing over the certificate. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 34-year-old journalist and former TV anchor, Ritika Sharma from Bengaluru, has set a new Guinness World Record for getting highest number of fibroids removed from her uterus. The patient had 236 fibroids removed, which included a large cauliflower shaped fibroid measuring up to 20 X 20 X 10 cm and many other smaller fibroids of different sizes, weighing 2,250 grams in total. This complex surgical procedure was performed in October last year by Shanthala Thuppanna, Senior Consultant and Head, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru. The title certificate was presented by Guinness World Record adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar to the patient and her doctor in the city on Thursday. In a four-and-a-half-hour surgical procedure, Dr. Thuppanna and her team of gynaecologists performed a myomectomy and thoroughly removed all of the fibroids of her uterus. “I am glad that we successfully managed to remove all the 236 fibroids during this complicated surgery since fibroids were located below the urinary bladder and ureter and were spread throughout the left side of her uterus and very near to important structures in the abdomen,” she added.



