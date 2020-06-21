Bengaluru

Chickpet traders, dealers to shut business for a week

Activities at Chickpet will come to a halt from June 23 to 29.

Most activities at Chickpet will come to a halt from June 23 to 29. Several associations, including the Electrical Merchants’ Association and Jewellers’ Association of Bangalore (JAB), have announced that they will voluntarily close their businesses for a week due to the rising number of cases.

“There is an unusually large concentration of COVID-19 cases in the surrounding areas of Avenue Road. For the safety of our customers and employees, it has been decided along with other associations to voluntary close business for a week,” a statement from the JAB said. The Electrical Merchants’ Association has requested its dealers to close shops voluntarily from June 21 to 28.

However, not everybody is on board. “The lockdown can only be enforced by an order from the Health Ministry or civic administration. We have to do our banking transactions and other payments, including rent, bills, staff payments, which cannot be stopped. If it is closed, it will go against the will of the government,” said trade activist Sajjan Raj Mehta.

