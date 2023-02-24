HamberMenu
Photos | Cruelty to trees in Bengaluru

How people in Bengaluru treat trees in their city. The BBMP is supposed to maintain and replenish the city’s green cover. But, BBMP has not provided any data on the number of saplings planted

February 24, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

K. Murali Kumar

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in his recent Budget speech, announced that the Karnataka government planted 10 lakh saplings every year up to 2022-23, and that this number would be increased to 15 lakh from 2023-24.

Residents of Bengaluru and environmentalists say planting more saplings is useless when existing ones get little protection and nourishment.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

Photo: K Murali Kumar

Photo: K Murali Kumar

Photo: K Murali Kumar

Photo: K Murali Kumar

Photo: K Murali Kumar

Photo: K Murali Kumar

