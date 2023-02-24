Photos | Cruelty to trees in Bengaluru

February 24, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in his recent Budget speech, announced that the Karnataka government planted 10 lakh saplings every year up to 2022-23, and that this number would be increased to 15 lakh from 2023-24.

Residents of Bengaluru and environmentalists say planting more saplings is useless when existing ones get little protection and nourishment.

Trees being abused by hanging or nailing products, hanging cables, and dumping garbage, in Bengaluru..

