Accountant killed in road accident

January 24, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old woman was killed when a speeding private bus knocked her two-wheeler down in RMC Yard on Tuesday morning.

The deceased Vinutha, a resident of Laggere, was an accountant in a private firm in Nelamangala. She was on her way to work and stopped the scooter on the roadside to attend a call.

A speeding bus knocked her down and she sustained severe injuries. The driver soon abandoned the bus and fled. The traffic police called the ambulance to shift her to the hospital but she had died by then.

The Yeshwantpur traffic police have registered a case and are investigating.

