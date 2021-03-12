8 students in hostel test positive in Bengaluru

With eight students from a government-run medical and engineering hostel at Vidyapeeta testing positive for COVID-19, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has declared it as a cluster. This comes close on the heels of five members of a family testing positive in Thanisandra.

Civic chief N. Manjunath Prasad said the first positive case was reported on March 8. Following this, the student was counselled and shifted to Victoria Hospital the same day.

The BBMP officials then identified 158 primary contacts, who were tested on March 9 and 10. Of them, seven tested positive on March 12. All seven students have now been shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Jayanagar.

Mr. Prasad said that the students, who tested negative, have been instructed to follow COVID-19 protocols and to get tested immediately if they develop any symptoms. The civic body will conduct a mandatory repeat test on students on the seventh day from the day of the first test.

COVID Care Centres

The BBMP is also considering reopening COVID Care Centres as a precautionary measure should the number of positive cases continue to rise. Mr. Prasad, on Friday, directed officials to start preparing the centres as not all citizens will have the facilities for home isolation. He also suggested roping in private CCC facilities, if necessary.

Giridhara R. Babu, co-chairperson of BBMP COVID-19 Task Force, suggested appointing a third party for monitoring those under home isolation.