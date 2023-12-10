HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam zoo gets new species from Warangal zoo as part of animal exchange programme

In return, the zoo is sparing hog deer, barking deer and Lutino Parakeets, says Curator

December 10, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Visitors to the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) will now sight new animal species in the zoo park, as the IGZP has executed an animal exchange programme with Kakatiya Zoological Park in Warangal. As part of the exchange, the IGZP has received Mouse Deer (1 male, 2 female) and Chowsinga (four Horned antelope) (1 male, 2 female). In return, the zoo is sparing hog deer (1 male, 2 female), barking deer (1 male, 2 female) and Lutino Parakeets (1 male, 2 female)

IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria said that the animals were received from the Warangal zoo on Sunday morning.

“This exchange brings two new species to the animal collection of IGZP. Mouse Deer is the smallest deer species of the Asian continent and will be a new attraction for the visitors. Apart from this, Chowsinga will also be a major attraction for the visitors. The new animals brought from Warangal zoo will be kept in quarantine as per the standard protocol and will be displayed to the visitors in the respective enclosures after the quarantine period is over,” she said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.