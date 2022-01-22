Two flights diverted due to heavy fog at Vizag airport

At least two early morning flights were diverted or flown back to their originating destination, as the flights were not able to land due to poor visibility because of heavy fog at Visakhapatnam Airport, on Saturday.

According to Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao, one Indigo flight from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam that was to again fly to Tirupati, was diverted and flown back to Hyderabad and another Air India flight from Delhi to Visakhapatnam to Port Blair was diverted to Bhubaneswar.

But according to him, the conditions improved by 10 a.m. and the flights were called back and the operations thereafter happened smoothly.

Due to heavy fog, we had to hold a couple of flights at the originating destinations, but had given the clearance, after visibility conditions improved around 10 a.m.. Thereafter, all flights landed and took off, said Mr. Srikanth, manager of Indigo.

This was for the second time in this winter, that morning scheduled was interrupted due to heavy fog. The last was on December 25, last year.