Visakhapatnam

Two flights diverted due to heavy fog at Vizag airport

At least two early morning flights were diverted or flown back to their originating destination, as the flights were not able to land due to poor visibility because of heavy fog at Visakhapatnam Airport, on Saturday.

According to Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao, one Indigo flight from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam that was to again fly to Tirupati, was diverted and flown back to Hyderabad and another Air India flight from Delhi to Visakhapatnam to Port Blair was diverted to Bhubaneswar.

But according to him, the conditions improved by 10 a.m. and the flights were called back and the operations thereafter happened smoothly.

Due to heavy fog, we had to hold a couple of flights at the originating destinations, but had given the clearance, after visibility conditions improved around 10 a.m.. Thereafter, all flights landed and took off, said Mr. Srikanth, manager of Indigo.

This was for the second time in this winter, that morning scheduled was interrupted due to heavy fog. The last was on December 25, last year.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2022 3:34:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/two-flights-diverted-due-to-heavy-fog-at-vizag-airport/article38307757.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY