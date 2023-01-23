Telugu actor Sudheer Varma dies in Visakhapatnam

January 23, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam-based tollywood actor Sudheer Varma died under suspicious circumstances here on Monday. He was battling for his life at a private hospital in the city after an alleged suicide attempt earlier this month in Warangal.

According to the police, Varma has allegedly consumed some kind of poison in Warangal on January 10. He later went to his relatives’ house in Kondapur, Hyderabad where he disclosed about his ailing condition. They admitted him to Osmania hospital, from where he was shifted to Visakhapatnam on January 21. He was admitted to a private hospital under Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. He died on Monday while undergoing treatment in the hospital. The body was handed over to the family, who conducted the last rites.

The Maharanipeta police had taken a statement when he was admitted to the private hospital, as it was a medico legal case (MLC).

The police also said that the hospital authorities will be summoned, as they had released the body without informing the police, in Visakhapatnam or Warangal. and without conducting a post-mortem., as it was an MLC.

Varma acted in Telugu films like `Kundanapu Bomma’ and `Second Hand’. Those who are in distress can contact 100.