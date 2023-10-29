Simple measures and lifestyle changes can reduce 90% chances of brain stroke, say doctors

October 29, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A walkathon was organised by SevenHills Hospital to create awareness on stroke, on the occasion of World Stroke Day, on the Beach Road here on Sunday.

A stroke, often referred to as a brain attack, occurs when the blood supply to the brain is abruptly halted due to blockage in the blood vessels. This blockage can result in certain symptoms and signs.

Recognisable symptoms and signs of a stroke include numbness or weakness in the face, arm and leg, sudden confusion, difficulty in speaking or understanding speech, dizziness, loss of balance and trouble in walking. The impact of a stroke can lead to permanent or temporary damage to a part of the brain, potentially causing death or long-term disability, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

Fortunately, steps can be taken to prevent 90% of brain stroke by taking simple measures like avoiding smoking, alcohol consumption, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, regular physical activity, limiting the intake of sodium, meat and sweets and going for regular health check- ups.

To mark the occasion, SevenHills Hospital is offering discounted Stroke Preventive Profile check up from October 30 to November 11. The hospital is also conducting public health awareness campaigns like distributing flyers and through social media.