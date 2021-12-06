Man booked under POCSO for ‘misbehaving’ with minor girls

Women severely assaulted the accused, say police

A mild tension prevailed in Prakashnagar under the Malkapuram police station limits, as some women of the colony roughed up a middle-aged for allegedly misbehaving with minor girls, here on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, the accused Doman Chinna Rao, who heads a welfare society, was reportedly luring minor girls to his place and was allegedly sexually molesting them.

All the victims were from classes four and five and they informed about the incidents to their tuition teacher, who in turn informed the school master and the parents of the girls.

Enraged with this, the women of the colony dragged Chinna Rao onto the street and beat him up thoroughly and later handed him over to the police.

The Malkapuram police filed a case against Chinna Rao under POCSO and other relevant IPC sections, based on the complaint lodged against him by the colony residents and the parents of the girls.