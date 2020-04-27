Ensure there is no hindrance to worksin rural areas, Minister directs officials

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetto Srinivasa Rao has directed the officials to ensure that there is no hindrance to works in the non-containment zones in the rural areas of the district.

The Minister held a review meeting with officials here on Monday.

Later addressing the media, he said that shops selling agricultural implements and fertilizers would be kept open in green zones in the rural areas. Orders would be issued by the officials concerned in this regard. While works under MGNREGS could be taken up, the workers should maintain social distancing norms and wear masks. The officials would ensure availability of sanitisers at the workspots.

The Minister explained that doctors, revenue, police, ANMs, ASHA workers and ward volunteers, involved in COVID-19 services, were supplied protective equipment. Sanitation workers, deployed in red zones, were also given PPE kits. There were 330 mobile rythu bazaars in the GVMC limits and 35 shelters providing food and accommodation to migrant workers and homeless persons.

Recalling the Chief Minister’s discussions with Muslim religious leaders, Mr. Srinivasa Rao appealed to Muslims to celebrate Ramzan at their homes in view of the threat of COVID-19. He said that 3,000 persons were quarantined and tested at NRI Medical College and all of them have tested negative for COVID-19 and they were all sent home.

Police Commissioner R.K. Meena told the Minister that police personnel with complaints of diabetes, hypertension and those over 50 years of age, were not being deployed for field duties. He said that Section 144 would be in force in the containment zones till May 3.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand explained that 7,237 PCR tests and 4,076 Truenat tests were done in the district so far. Of the 11,313 persons, 22 have tested COVID-19 positive so far. The sample of one more suspected patient was taken and sent for testing. Hereafter, COVID-19 positive cases will be sent to GITAM Hospital. All doctors and frontline staff, involved in COVID-19 operations, have been provided PPEs. The fourth round survey on COVID-19 was in progress in GVMC limits, he said.

SP Attada Babujee, JCs L. Shiva Shankar and M. Venugopal Reddy and GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana were among those who attended the review meet.