Andhra Pradesh signs MoU with Parley for the Oceans; will attract ₹16,000 crore investments in next six years

About 20,000 employment will be generated for the locals with a minimum of at least ₹16,000 salary per month.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wears glasses made of plastic waste and looks at Cyrill Gutsch, Founder and CEO of Parley for the Oceans in Visakhapatnam, India, on August 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

The State government entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the U.S.-based “Parley for the Oceans” on plastic-waste management in Andhra Pradesh.

The MoU was signed by Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD), Audimulapu Suresh, MAUD Principal Secretary, Y. Sri Lakshmi and Founder of “Parley for the Oceans” Cyrill Gutsch. It was exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during a programme held at AU Convention Centre, in Visakhapatnam, on August 26. Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet (GASP) will be partnering the project.

Speaking during the programme, CM Reddy said that as part of the MoU, around ₹16,000 crore investment is expected for Andhra Pradesh in the next six years. This apart, about 20,000 employment will be generated for the locals with a minimum of at least ₹16,000 salary per month.

Parley for the Oceans will be setting up “Parley Super Hub”, preferably in Visakhapatnam, where recycling and upcycling of plastic wastes will be done. Apart from it, a “Parley Future Institute”, a cutting edge research centre for future new materials, will be also set up. This is going to be a landmark move for Andhra Pradesh and it will change the landscape of the State in many ways, CM Reddy said.

Mr. Reddy said the State government has tied up with Parley with an aim to develop and implement improved sanitation and waste-management system; deploy AIR (Avoid Intercept & Redesign) plastic stations in approximately 500 places; create 10 eco-innovation hubs; intercept plastic wastes along the coastline, drains, irrigation channels and rivers.

The Chief Minister also said that this is a very ambitious project and never attempted before in Andhra Pradesh. Such steps may make A.P. plastic free by the year 2027.

CM Reddy also spoke about the increasing plastic pollution and also stressed on the responsibility to protect marine life. “The State government has embarked on a journey of holistic and sustainable development,” he said.

He also reiterated that the government has introduced Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) where around 4,097 garbage collecting vehicles were deployed. The programme has increased the rural household garbage collection rate from 22% to 60 %.

Founder of Parley for the Oceans, Cyrill Gutsch explained the impact of plastic pollution especially on marine life as well as humans. He lauded the brisk response by the State government by extending all support.

"In the coming six years from now, if everything goes according to the plan, there would not be any plastic problem in this State,” Mr. Cyrill assured.

He also said that the recycling unit will be set up in three stages in various capacities. The first stage may be ready in the next two years from now, which could process 1,10,000MT wastes. In the second and third stages, the capacity doubles up.

Municipal Minister Audimulapu Suresh briefed about the activities being taken by the State government on solid waste management.

Secretary General of GASP, Satya Tripathi said that A.P. is about to become the centre of climate change. If efforts are made, A.P. may also become first State in the country with 55 million people to have got rid of plastic, he said.

TTD Chairman Y. V. Subbareddy, district Collector A. Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, MPs, MLAs and others were present.