FRCS conferred on city surgeon

Head of the Department of Surgery of AMC and KGH T. Narayana Rao was admitted as fellow of Royal College at University of Glasgow a few days ago. President of Royal College David Galloway handed over the fellowship.

Dr. Narayana Rao said the FRCS is awarded to a surgeon for attaining highest quality of skill and experience in speciality surgery for more than four years after completing MRC (Member of Royal College of Surgeons) and is equalent to MS DNB surgical post-graduation in India.

Dr. Narayana Rao is one of the 12 selected for FRCS by the Royal College of Surgeons, Glasgow, from across the world. The Association of Surgeons of India started a comprehensive teaching programme two years ago for MS, DNB and MRCS examinations, he said.