HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

30-year-old worker dead, about eight employees injured when Pharma bus hits stationed lorry at Lankelapalem

The injured employees were shifted to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam

November 24, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year old worker died and about eight other employees sustained severe injuries when a bus belonging to a Pharma unit carrying around 25 of its staff rammed into a stationed coal-laden lorry at Lankelapalem here in Anakapalli district on Friday morning.

The injured employees were shifted to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam. The identity of the deceased is yet to he ascertained.

According to police, they suspect that overspending could be the reason behind the accident. The bus was ferrying Pharma company employees to their unit at Atchutapuram.

A few workers and union members allege that unauthorised parking of lorries to the side of the road is leading to accidents at Parawada. They also demand proper compensation to the family of worker who died in the road accident.

More details are yet to be ascertained. 

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh / road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.