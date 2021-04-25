Tiruchirapalli

Vaccination camp held

COVID-19 vaccine being administered to a ministerial staff at the City Police Office in Tiruchi on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A COVID-19 vaccination camp was organised at the City Police office here on Saturday for police personnel and ministerial staff. The camp was organised on the instruction of Commissioner of Police A. Arun.

A government doctor and a team of para-medical staff administered the vaccine to over 60 police personnel and ministerial staff during the camp. Awareness was created among the police personnel on the rapid spread of the viral infection and the safety measures to be taken. Mr. Arun advised those police personnel who were yet to get vaccinated to take the shot, a police press release said.

