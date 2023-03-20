ADVERTISEMENT

TTV Dhinakaran questions eligibility clause of ‘Magalir Urimai Thogai’

March 20, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V.Dhinakaran on Monday questioned the inclusion of the ‘eligibility’ clause for the Magalir Urimai Thogai, an election assurance given by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam during the last Assembly elections.

Talking to reporters in Thanjavur, he pointed out that during the elections, the DMK announced that ₹ 1000 would be distributed monthly as ‘Magalir Urimai Thogai’ to all women heads of families. Now in the budget, the Finance Minister had announced that the amount would be given to the women who would be found eligible to receive the assistance under this scheme.

Further, the present budget did not contain any announcement or proposals on the revival of the old pension scheme for government employees and teachers and ‘one grade one pay’ as announced in its election manifesto, he added.

