New integrated terminal building at Tiruchi airport to be commissioned on Tuesday

The new terminal building has an area of 75,000 sq. m. to handle 44.5 lakh passengers in a year and also has five arrival baggage carousels besides 10 aerobridges

Published - June 10, 2024 09:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru inspecting the facilities at the new integrated terminal building of the Tiruchirappalli International Airport on Monday.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru inspecting the facilities at the new integrated terminal building of the Tiruchirappalli International Airport on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Five months after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new integrated passenger terminal building at the Tiruchi International Airport will be commissioned on Tuesday at 6 a.m.  

Mr. Modi inaugurated the swanky building on January 2.

Tiruchi International Airport Director P. Subramani said that the first overseas flight operated by Indigo will arrive from Singapore at 6.40 a.m. on Tuesday. The first domestic flight will take off from the new terminal for Bengaluru at 7.40 a.m. The new terminal building has an area of 75,000 sq. m. (two level) and can handle 44.5 lakh passengers in a year. It has 60 check-in counters and 104 immigration counters (60 for arrival and 44 for departure).

GRIHA rating

There are five arrival baggage carousels. The new terminal building with GRIHA Rating of 04 Star has 19 X-BIS machines. Of the 10 aerobridges, five were operational and the remaining five would become functional in a few months at the new terminal which has been constructed at a cost of ₹1,112 crore. 

To a question, Mr. Subramani said the Airports Authority of India had written to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation authorities requesting them to operate buses to the new airport.  

The design of the new building draws inspiration from the local heritage of Tiruchi. The gopuram tower symmetry, geometry, colour combinations, and multi-layer facade have all been incorporated into the new terminal building.

